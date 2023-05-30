WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Up 0.8%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.66. Approximately 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 37,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $576.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Get WisdomTree International Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 222,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 61.3% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 380,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 144,432 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 269.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 107,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 98,537 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.