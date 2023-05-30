WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.88

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 57811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $661.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at $956,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 196,334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

