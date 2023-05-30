Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Societe Generale cut shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

