Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WDAY. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78, a PEG ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 83.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.