World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in World Fuel Services by 879.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 108,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 124,837 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on INT. StockNews.com upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of INT opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

