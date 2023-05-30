Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $310.82 or 0.01122386 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $971.06 million and $94.74 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,124,227 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

