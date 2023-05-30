WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 5.1%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.72. 1,397,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,881,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

The company has a market cap of $527.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in WW International by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WW International by 26.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

