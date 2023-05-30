Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,858 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.18% of Xcel Energy worth $67,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 596,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $68.24.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

