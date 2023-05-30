XYO Achieves Market Cap of $50.99 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, XYO has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $50.99 million and approximately $258,478.66 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017682 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,723.68 or 1.00065995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00401469 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $346,783.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

