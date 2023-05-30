Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 465,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 159,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $646.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 27.05%.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sparta 24 Ltd. lifted its position in Yalla Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,621,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Yalla Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Yalla Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 480,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

