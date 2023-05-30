Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 465,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 159,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
The stock has a market cap of $646.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 27.05%.
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
