Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 373,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,561.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIF opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

