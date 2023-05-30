Zcash Price Reaches $33.54 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $33.54 or 0.00120925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $547.64 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.