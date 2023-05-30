Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

ZBH traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.46. 1,234,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,182. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

