ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CNET opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.

