10,586 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. 318,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,724. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.