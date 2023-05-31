1,096 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.83. 1,606,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

