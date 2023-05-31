1,384 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THO stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. 132,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.13.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

