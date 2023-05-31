1,430 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,796 shares of company stock worth $11,013,147. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

ACLS stock traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $157.77. 147,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,812. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $167.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.