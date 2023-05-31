1,549 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPG traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.09. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $176.56. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.