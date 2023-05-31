18,279 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. General Dynamics makes up approximately 0.9% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. DRH Investments Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in General Dynamics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.38. 520,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,965. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

