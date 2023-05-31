1,880 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $204.31. 2,595,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,604. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.99 and a 200 day moving average of $200.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

