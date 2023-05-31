1inch Network Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $311.02 million and $18.94 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 817,278,486 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

