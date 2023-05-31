2,100 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in AptarGroup by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 305.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,879. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

