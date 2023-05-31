2,261 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.09. 246,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,054. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

