24,922 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.