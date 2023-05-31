3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

MMM stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. 883,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $93.80 and a one year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.