3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day moving average is $112.84. 3M has a 1-year low of $93.28 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

