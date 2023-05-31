4,035 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,035 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 22.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. 426,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,948. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,525 shares of company stock valued at $560,646 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.