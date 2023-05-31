43,031 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Newmont by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,520 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

NEM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. 5,100,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,001,995. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.