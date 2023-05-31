63,573 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.