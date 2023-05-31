710 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.26. 356,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,633. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

