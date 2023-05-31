8,260 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. MicroStrategy makes up approximately 0.8% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of MicroStrategy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MicroStrategy stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.38. 320,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,198. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.53 and a 200 day moving average of $243.96. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $361.97.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

