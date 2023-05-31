88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,772,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 5,446,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,364,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

88 Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EEENF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,977,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,535,898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. 88 Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get 88 Energy alerts:

About 88 Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.