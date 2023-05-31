88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,772,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 5,446,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,364,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
88 Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EEENF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,977,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,535,898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. 88 Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About 88 Energy
