ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $28.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.68.

The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 1.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

