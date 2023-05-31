AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 902,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $145,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.76. 962,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.