Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 243,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 707,238 shares.The stock last traded at $16.47 and had previously closed at $16.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Abcam Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
