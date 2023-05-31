ABCMETA (META) 24-Hour Volume Tops $203.95

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $203.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016914 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,958.22 or 1.00007772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001816 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $144.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.