Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $16.44 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $123.16. 6,649,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,654,191. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 761,217 shares worth $30,709,834. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

