Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $16.44 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $123.16. 6,649,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,654,191. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 761,217 shares worth $30,709,834. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.