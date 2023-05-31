ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Up 12.0% in May

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $117,509.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 956,678 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,493.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,748 shares of company stock worth $464,474. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. 9,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,962. The company has a current ratio of 112.06, a quick ratio of 112.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $69.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.82. ACRES Commercial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

