Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Update

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.9 %

ATGE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,099. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,033,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,740,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.