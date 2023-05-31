Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.65.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $112.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $109.05 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

