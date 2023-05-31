Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2-11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.44 billion.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.99. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $97,170,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,802,000 after acquiring an additional 381,686 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 109.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,458,000 after acquiring an additional 367,483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,739.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 342,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after acquiring an additional 335,105 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

