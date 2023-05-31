Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 371,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.10. 2,193,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,657,934. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

