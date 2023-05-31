Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.09% of TechTarget worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,503,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

TechTarget Stock Performance

About TechTarget

TechTarget stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,463. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $987.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.98.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

