Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 396,674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 350,879 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,911,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 285,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 230,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,127. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,072 shares of company stock worth $176,324 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

