Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,706. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:CPRX remained flat at $11.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 185,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,222. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

