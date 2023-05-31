Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,274,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after buying an additional 153,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,525 shares of company stock valued at $560,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 329,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

