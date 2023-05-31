Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,318,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 305,640 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,805,000 after buying an additional 65,410 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. 56,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,112. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 207.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.