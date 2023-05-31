Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Price Performance

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,655 shares of company stock worth $152,399. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 253,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,232. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

