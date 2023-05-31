Advisory Research Inc. Sells 10,400 Shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRD. Elequin Securities LLC increased its holdings in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 1,257.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,057,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.50.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Profile

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

